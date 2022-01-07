Shrewsbury pensioner died three weeks after fall at home

Royal Shrewsbury Hospital

Senior Shropshire and Telford coroner John Ellery heard that retired BT executive Florence Donnelly, of Longville Road, had fallen over on December 4 and was found by her son in the living room.

At a fast-track inquest in Shirehall, Shrewsbury, on Thursday, January 6, he was told that she could feel a bump on her head but after being told that there was a six-hour wait for an ambulance, she was driven to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

There she was found to be suffering from a subdural haematoma, where blood collects between the skull and the surface of the brain.

She was medically deemed not suitable for hospital procedures and discharged for palliative care, and died at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital on December 24.

The inquest heard that the family had been informed of the fast-track procedures, they had no issues to raise and that a post mortem was not required.