Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Shrewsbury pensioner died three weeks after fall at home

By David TooleyShrewsburyPublished:

An 89-year-old Shrewsbury woman who fell and hit her head while moving flowers on her mantelpiece died nearly three weeks later on Christmas Eve, an inquest heard.

Royal Shrewsbury Hospital
Royal Shrewsbury Hospital

Senior Shropshire and Telford coroner John Ellery heard that retired BT executive Florence Donnelly, of Longville Road, had fallen over on December 4 and was found by her son in the living room.

At a fast-track inquest in Shirehall, Shrewsbury, on Thursday, January 6, he was told that she could feel a bump on her head but after being told that there was a six-hour wait for an ambulance, she was driven to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

There she was found to be suffering from a subdural haematoma, where blood collects between the skull and the surface of the brain.

She was medically deemed not suitable for hospital procedures and discharged for palliative care, and died at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital on December 24.

The inquest heard that the family had been informed of the fast-track procedures, they had no issues to raise and that a post mortem was not required.

Mr Ellery recorded a verdict of accidental death.

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News