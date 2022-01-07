MPs concern about travel restrictions

Daniel Kawczynski

Daniel Kawczynski, MP for Shrewsbury and Atcham, tabled a parliamentary question to the Health Secretary asking whether 'Fit for Flight' PCR tests could return a positive result for someone who had recently recovered from the virus, stopping them from travelling.

"What steps should be taken by the traveller in those circumstances?," he added.

Health minister Maggie Throup replied that is was possible for PCR tests to remain positive for some time after the period of active infection.