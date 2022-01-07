Notification Settings

MPs concern about travel restrictions

By Mark AndrewsShrewsburyPublished:

An MP has voiced concerns that people who have recently recovered from the coronavirus will be prevented from travelling abroad.

Daniel Kawczynski
Daniel Kawczynski

Daniel Kawczynski, MP for Shrewsbury and Atcham, tabled a parliamentary question to the Health Secretary asking whether 'Fit for Flight' PCR tests could return a positive result for someone who had recently recovered from the virus, stopping them from travelling.

"What steps should be taken by the traveller in those circumstances?," he added.

Health minister Maggie Throup replied that is was possible for PCR tests to remain positive for some time after the period of active infection.

"Those who test positive through a PCR test must self-isolate," she added.

