Long-promised Shrewsbury school crossing delayed by neighbour complaints

The crossing on Racecourse Lane in Shrewsbury was intended to create a safe pedestrian link between Oxon Primary School and the new homes at the former Shelton Hospital site, as a condition of the planning permission granted in 2015 for the development.

But no crossing has yet been installed, and the council now says it is in talks with the developer about whether changes should be made to the scheme.

The issue was raised at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday by Bowbrook councillor Alex Wagner, who said the crossing should have been installed in 2019 and was essential “in the best interests of safety for parents, children, and residents alike”.

He said: “Since my election earlier this year, I have sought to push this forward.

“In May, a highways officer informed me that Shropshire Homes and Shropshire Council Streetworks team were aiming to programme works as soon as possible.

“In June, they informed us there was no start date. A later request I made as local member for an update in late September did not receive a response, and as of date neither has a late November message.”

Councillor Wagner asked: “Would the portfolio holder be able to provide me with an update on what is going on, and when we can expect the long-promised improvements?”

Councillor Dean Carroll, portfolio holder for highways, said the work agreed as part of the planning permission was for a pedestrian access for the development off Racecourse Lane, along with a raised table crossing.

He said: “Works commenced on-site to create the pedestrian access, however works to install the proposed raised table crossing were subsequently put on hold due to objections received from neighbouring properties.

“Regrettably we do not currently have a start date for works to commence on-site.

“Shropshire Council officers have written to the developer, Shropshire Homes, to establish their formal position with regard to this matter.

“In view of the concerns raised by the local community, officers will continue to work closely with the developer to assist with the programming and delivery of the works and are currently looking into various options to ensure works are delivered at the earliest opportunity.”

Councillor Wagner asked if this meant amendments would be made to the planned crossing, but Councillor Carroll said it was not possible to say yet what the final scheme would look like.

Following the meeting, Councillor Wagner said: “At the fifth time of asking, I’m glad that a little insight has been given to the public on why the long-promised crossing is facing such delays, namely that they may be re-thinking initial plans and making amendments.

“This is not a bad idea per se, but I am really urging Shirehall to get a move on.