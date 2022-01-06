Peter searching for charity to give Santa's beard donations to

Peter Love grows his beard to be Santa every year

Peter Love, a member of Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club, is making the offer to the first registered charity that responds to his unique offer.

Peter said: “For more years than I care to remember, I have grown my beard to be a Santa, either on the Rotary sleigh tours, at supermarkets, at the Rotary Christmas afternoon tea for elderly people as well as at The Grange School in Shrewsbury.

“In the past I have traditionally had a beard shave at the turn of the year for a chosen charity and the proceeds have been donated to very many of them - thanks to kind supporters including Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club, family, friends and neighbours – all of whom I can’t thank enough.

Peter Love is set to shave his beard off for charity

“This year I have come up with the novel idea that the beard shave could be in support of a charity that I haven’t previously helped – and I am sure there are still many who come into that category.

“So I would like to hear from a charity who would welcome my support from the forthcoming beard shave, which is traditionally supported by Risdon’s barber shop.”

The Rotary club's president John Yeomans said: "This is Rotary at its best where one of our members Peter is living up to our motto of ‘Service above Self’ in wanting to help others.

“I hope that we receive a positive response to this appeal,” he added.

Peter can be contacted at pr@peterlove.co.uk