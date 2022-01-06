Race for Life events confirmed for county

Race for Life 2021 at Telford Town Park in Telford.

Cancer Research UK has confirmed two Race for Life events for Shropshire – at Telford Town Park and The Quarry in Shrewsbury – as well as its Weston Park Mud Run.

People are also being urged to sign up early and 50 per cent off the entry fee.

The Race for Life events take place at Telford Town Park on Sunday, May 29, and at Shrewsbury’s Quarry Park on Sunday, June 19.

Adults and children can also take part in Pretty Muddy, a mud-splattered 5k obstacle course, at Weston Park on Saturday, May 21.

Paula Young, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson for Shropshire, said: “Everyone can play their part to help beat cancer.

“January is the perfect time for people to commit to getting a little more active.

"By signing up to Race for Life, there’s the chance to raise money for life-saving research. Sadly, cancer affects all of us in some way. Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer or signing up to protect their own children’s future, everyone has a reason to Race for Life.

“Our Race for Life events are open to all.

"For some people, the Race for Life is literally a walk in the park. Slow and steady still wins. For others, it’s a jog.

"Others may opt to push themselves harder and take part in the 10K distance.

"But what is for certain is we’re looking forward to welcoming people of all ages and abilities. Race for Life events in Shropshire will be fun, emotional, colourful, uplifting and an unforgettable event this year.”

Race for Life events across the UK this year will follow current government guidance to protect against Covid-19, with hand sanitiser provided at all events.

Ms Young added: “We hope that none of our Race for Life events are cancelled in 2022 and will do everything we can to keep people safe. If we do have to cancel any of our events we will let participants know as soon as possible and they will be entitled to a full refund.”

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, raises funds for research to help beat 200 types of cancer – including bowel cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, lung cancer, testicular cancer, brain cancer, children’s cancers and leukaemia.

Oonagh Turnbull, Head of Health Campaigns at Tesco, said: “This will be our 21st year in partnership with Cancer Research UK and Race for Life and we hope this year can be the biggest yet.”