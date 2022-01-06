Potato Day organisers cooking up a return

Last year, the Potato Day event was cancelled due to Covid restrictions

The Shropshire Organic Gardeners' Potato Fest will be back at Wattlesborough Village Hall, near Shrewsbury, on February 5. Hundreds of people usually descend on the village to check out some of the best local produce.

There will be 45 potato varieties - still only 20p a tuber, as well as 'Brighter Blooms' including seeds, bare root and potted fruit trees and bushes, rhubarb crowns, strawberry plants, onions, shallots and garlic. Pre-orders can be made at growvegandfruit.co.uk/

As well as that, there will be several stalls and expert advice being offered. There will be potato starter packs for children, tools for self reliance, master composters, herbs and more.

Breakfast, light lunches, homemade cakes and hot drinks will be available on the day.

The potato day will run from 10am to 3pm, and and is free to attend.

It comes after last year's day was cancelled due to strict Covid-safety rules that were in place at the time. Organisers went online so customers could pre-order, and so farmers could salvage some money back after missing out on the usually busy event. The main collection day was held on what would have been the proper potato day.