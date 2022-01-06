Shrewsbury panto hailed a success as nearly 35,000 enjoy festive show

SHREWS COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 14/09/2021 - Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury Peter Pan photo call 2021. In Picture L>R: Katy Dean as Wendy Darling/Flying Whippet/Myrtle, Phil Stewart as Captain Hook, Brad Fitt and Mrs Smee, Harry Winchester as Peter Pan, Eric Smith as Eric the Pirate and Victoria McCabe as Elizabeth.

Shropshire Council said "almost 35,000" people had attended The Panto Adventures of Peter Pan.

The show ran for 61 performances at the council-owned theatre from December 1 until January 3.

Just under 90 per cent of the available tickets were sold for the show, with 8,000 children and teachers in school parties part of the audiences over the run.

Cecilia Motley, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for communities, culture, leisure and tourism, and transport, said: “We are delighted the panto cast and our team at Theatre Severn have enjoyed a successful run.

"Because of the pandemic there was always potential for disruption, but the show went on without fail and the audiences experienced a quality production at every performance.

“Our thanks go to everyone involved and also to the audiences who did their bit to make the production safe and successful.”

David Jack, Shropshire Council’s theatre services manager, added: “It has been wonderful to see panto back on stage, and entertaining audiences of all ages once again.

“Without question, this season presented us with some unique and unprecedented challenges, where robust safety protocols and the professionalism and dedication of the cast, crew and staff at the venue helped ensure that our season was completed without significant disruption.

“We’re so grateful to everyone involved and thank our audiences for their special part in another hugely successful panto season.”

Writtten and produced by Telford-born Paul Hendy, The Panto Adventures of Peter Pan, featuring dame and director Brad Fitt and former BBC Radio Shropshire host Eric Smith, marked the tenth collaboration between Theatre Severn and Evolution Productions.

Tickets are already on sale for the 2022/23 pantomime, Beauty and the Beast.

Mr Jack added: "Beauty and the Beast is a first for us at Theatre Severn, and we are looking forward to staging it at the end of the year. Tickets have gone on sale and I am delighted to say more than 10,000 have already been snapped up.”