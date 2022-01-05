Labour party account's anti-Blair 'likes' were down to former member

More than 700,000 people have signed a petition against the decision to give Tony Blair a knighthood

The Shrewsbury & Atcham Labour Party Account, which has 2,629 followers, 'liked' a series of tweets decrying the confirmation of former party leader's knighthood – announced in the New Year's Honours list.

A petition against the honour has now attracted more than 700,000 signatures.

Tweets liked by the Shrewsbury & Atcham account included one saying: "Stand in solidarity with the men, women and children whose lives were lost or ruined in the criminal invasion of Iraq. Below is the petition calling for Blair's knighthood to be rescinded. More than half a million have signed it. Make it millions."

Another, including a link to the petition, said: "I just signed – disgusted that it is not Blair in Belmarsh and Assange on the honours list."

A further tweet liked by the account said: "Jeremy Corbyn does not deserve to be a Labour Party MP but Tony Blair deserves to be knighted. What a weird world we live in."

Paul Forrest, chairman of Shrewsbury & Atcham Constituency Labour Party, said the 'likes' had been the result of a former member who still had log-in details for the account.

He said there was frustration that it could distract from the local party's aims.

He said: "Our social media was used by a former member that had liked other articles that were not consistent with the aspirations of Shrewsbury & Atcham Labour Party.

"We want to concentrate on providing sensible policies and an effective model of regeneration for Shrewsbury and Shropshire."