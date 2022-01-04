Tributes pour in for Shrewsbury education 'icon and trailblazer' after death aged 94

Professor Lalage Bown had a memorable encounter with Prince Philip

Emeritus Professor Lalage Bown, OBE, died in Shrewsbury hospital on December 17, aged 94, after a fall at home.

After moving to Shrewsbury, Professor Bown immersed herself in local life, becoming a volunteer in talking newspapers as well as campaigning on local issues.

The University of Glasgow's Centre for Research and Development in Adult and Lifelong Learning said she was an eminent women’s literacy advocate, dedicating her life’s work to improving education for the disadvantaged, especially women, seeking to bring university opportunities to the widest possible sections of society.

"She devoted her life to this mission, inspiring and challenging all she met - professionals and learners - across many countries in Africa and Europe," said Dr Robert Hamilton a senior lecturer in the Centre for Open Studies.

Lalage Bown was the oldest of four children born in Croydon, south London, on April 1, 1927, to Dorothy Ethel Watson and Arthur Mervyn Bown.

Her mother had agreed to marry her father – on the condition that, if they had any daughters, they would be entitled to education opportunities equal to any sons.

She gained an honours degree in modern history (1948) followed by a Master of Arts (1949) at the University of Oxford where she was one of just 600 female students at Oxford, among 6,000 males.

After her studies she worked in Africa. At just 22, she travelled via Senegal to Ghana where she became involved in teaching African literature and arts and helped to create the first African folk high school.

She worked in Africa for 30 years and won numerous awards and recognitions. She was named ‘Mother of Adult Education in Africa’ in celebration of her 70th birthday in 1997.

Professor Bown was instrumental in supporting the ‘Africanisation’ of the curriculum. Speaking on BBC Radio4 ‘Woman’s Hour’, she described how, when she arrived in Africa, the students were required to study standard English texts such as William Wordsworth’s ‘daffodils poem’. She thought this was absurd and that they should be studying more relevant African texts.

When in Nigeria, Lalage looked after five-year-old Nigerian twin girls. After six months, she had bonded so strongly with the girls, she asked if she could keep them on. There were no formal adoption arrangements, but they became her daughters.

In 1974, she became a Commonwealth Visiting Professor at Edinburgh University; and in 1975, was awarded an honorary doctorate from the Open University for services to the education of the underprivileged.

Prof Bown returned full-time to the UK as visiting fellow at the Institute of Development Studies at the University of Sussex in 1980. In 1981 she was appointed to the Department of Adult and Continuing Education at the University of Glasgow as Director and titular professor.

Dr Hamilton said: "All of those who had the chance to work with Lalage in Glasgow were privileged in a directly personal way. Under her leadership in the 1980s Glasgow University had the widest subject range of all continuing education departments in the UK, and the 5th highest enrolment figures."

On her retirement from the University of Glasgow in 1992 she was delighted that her successor was also a woman, at a time when c6 per cent of the professoriate were women- celebrating in typical style over a glass of good Scotch in Glasgow’s Central Railway Station and setting the stage for subsequent women in senior leadership roles.

"To her friends and colleagues, Lalage appeared both phenomenal and indestructible," said Dr Hamilton. "Just before her planned 90th birthday celebration in Glasgow in 2017, she fell and broke her hip.

"As she was wheeled into hospital in great pain, Lalage found the strength to chuckle when the young volunteer pushing her wheelchair said it ‘made her day to meet a celebrity’."

Professor Bown moved to Shrewsbury and remained active in her local community, and regularly recorded newspaper readings for the blind.

At the age of 94 she enjoyed participating in a local campaign against a new development in her area but complained it got in the way of her academic work.

She was a generous donor to appeals for public monuments in Shrewsbury, was chair of the residents' association and was an active member of the local Rotary.

Professor Bown also wrote, edited or contributed to around 26 books and monographs plus around 86 articles. In her leisure time she enjoyed travel, reading and entertaining friends.

Tributes from around the UK and Africa have been posted on the University of Glasgow website.

Idowu Biao said: "Lalage was an iconic forerunner within the field of adult education who traversed the breadth and length of Africa like a colossus. She established and was instrumental to the establishment of the first generation academic units of adult education in many parts of Africa. This icon was the gift of the UK to Africa and the world. "

Catherine Odora said she was "indestructible by her manners, they way she took life overall!"

"She was phenomenal to say the least."

Bill Jones said: "Lalage was a truly inspirational member of our profession, and we all will feel privileged to know her."

Ian Martin said: "Her death does mark the end of an era in university adult education. Lalage will be sorely missed - all over the world. She really was a one-off.

George Openjuru said: "She is the adult education icon in East Africa having founded the then Department of Extra-mural studies at Makerere University College in 1953."

Prof Bown's last appearance in the Shropshire Star was earlier this year to give her memories of meeting Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.

She wrote: "I noticed in the paper that it was the Duke of Edinburgh’s birthday; so when my turn came in the queue to be welcomed by the Queen, I said to her that I thought it was good of her to welcome us when it was her husband’s birthday.

"She smiled and said, looking to her left, “Perhaps you had better refer to the party of the second part”. There was Prince Philip smiling too and we had a brief conversation, mainly about scholarships for Africa. I then moved on into the room and joined a group of colleagues for drinks and snacks.

The Duke was circulating from one group to another and finally came to ours. I said to them: “You should all say happy birthday –it’s His Highness’s birthday today”.

Then, before they had got their mouths open, he smiled broadly, put his arms loosely round me, and said: “YOU are my birthday present”.

And at the age of 93, she co-ordinated the West Shropshire Talking Newspaper, teaming up with its youngest presenter, Thomas Farrell, 18.

Prof Bown had been volunteering with the WSTN since 2006.

She is survived by her brother Hugh Bown, two foster daughters Taiwo and Kehinde, her nephews, Dr Jonathan Bown and Professor Matthew Bown, Ashley Bown, Dorian Bown, and nieces Rachel Dale (nee Bown) and Sarah Chapman (nee Bown).