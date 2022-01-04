Notification Settings

Runaway sheep return home after woolly adventure in Shrewsbury town centre

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyPublished:

Would ewe believe it! A flock of runaway sheep who turned up in Shrewsbury town centre have been returned safely to their owner after a week of drama.

Sophie Jones with one of the lost sheep
The 14 sheep turned up in the Kingsland area of Shrewsbury last Monday. Neighbours herded them up, and asked Glyn Jones if he would keep them safe in his field until their owner was found.

But after a few days, Glyn couldn't track down the owner, so asked Shropshire Star readers if anyone could help. He was inundated with calls, including some from people offering advice and others from kind-hearted folk willing to look after them.

Thankfully, the owner saw the article and got in touch with Glyn, and took the animals safely home from their mini-holiday.

The sheep had come from a field elsewhere within the town.

Glyn and Sophie Jones have been looking after the sheep since they were found

Glyn, who is in the process of trying to restore Mount House, the birthplace of Shrewsbury's most famous son, Charles Darwin, was thankful for the many calls from Salopians offering their support. He said: "The story caused a lot of local interest. I had phone calls and texts from all these people. I must have had 50 calls.

"One caller suggested getting in touch with the RSPCA. Another thought they might have come from a field in Church Stretton, but I don't think they'd make it that far.

"Someone else tracked the number on the tag. And I had a lovely phone call from someone offering to look after them.

"All the calls have been really supportive and positive."

