Tributes paid to former Shrewsbury Town commercial director

STORY WAYNE....Kim Hedwall, left with Shrewsbury Town FC commercial manager Mike Thomas.

Tributes have been paid to Mr Mike Thomas, described as a real gentleman and a servant to the club.

Mr Thomas joined Shrewsbury Town in the 1990s and remained there for three decades.

He was involved in the commercial management as the club moved from the Gay Meadow in the centre of the town out to the Montgomery Waters Meadow.

He retired at the end of the 2019/2020 season in his 80s.

This week the club released a statement saying that it was deeply saddened to receive news that Mike Thomas has passed away aged 85.

"Mike joined Town as commercial manager under former Town Chairman Ray Bailey, " a spokesperson said.

"He was also an important and popular member of our commercial team when we moved to Oteley Road in 2007, up until his retirement at the end of the 2019 / 20 season, giving well over 30 years of service to the football club."

"Everyone at Shrewsbury Town sends their support and condolences to Mike’s family and friends at this sad time."

Supporters took to social media to pay their respects after his death was announced.

Lewis Jones said it was sad news.

"I remember him on many times helping my Dad find the right size top for me at Gay Meadow club shop," he said.

Others paid their respects to the popular commercial manager saying that he was a gentleman and a true servant to the club.