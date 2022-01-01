Shrewsbury scout group set to be granted 99-year lease on building

Being granted the lease would allow the scouts to get their building's roof repaired. Photo: Google

Copthorne Scout & Guide Management Committee had asked Shropshire Council for the lease on the Rad Valley Community Centre at Copthorne in Shrewsbury.

On Wednesday the council's cabinet is set to meet where it will be asked to vote on a recommendation to grant the lease.

If approved it would enable the scout group to apply for funding to carry out repairs to the building's roof.

The situation is explained in a report for the cabinet, which states: "The building requires investment. The flat roof is in particularly poor state of repair due to age.

"But without security of tenure, external funding opportunities for the organisation (Copthorne Scout & Guide Management Committee) are limited. A long leasehold transfer of 99 years will give that security to the organisation.

"Better access to funding will enable the organisation to better meet community need by increasing quality and quantity of provision, through refurbishing and upgrading the building."

The report says the freehold ownership of the building will remain with the council to ensure "long-term community use and benefit".

The building was originally set up by the scout group on land owned by the former Shrewsbury & Atcham Borough Council.