Salop fans urged to net booster jabs as vaccination bus returns to the Meadow

Striker Daniel Udoh was all smiles after netting twice against Cheltenham Town and receiving his jab

The bus will be at the Montgomery Waters Meadow this Sunday, January 2, ahead of Salop's home fixture against Sheffield Wednesday.

More than 7,000 fans are expected to attend the League One clash – including almost 2,000 followers from the South Yorkshire club. The bus, known as "Bob the Vaccination Bus" will be parked up in the neighbouring Lidl car park on the approach to the stadium, and supporters of both clubs who are due their booster jabs – or still need to come forward for a first or second jab – are being encouraged to seize the opportunity.

Steve Ellis, deputy responsible officer for the Covid vaccination programme in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said: “Bob had his busiest ever day the last time he dropped in at Shrewsbury Town, so we’re delighted that he is heading back on Sunday. It is a big game and we know a big crowd is expected, so we would encourage anyone who still needs to come forward for one of their jabs to take this opportunity. That includes Sheffield Wednesday fans as well as Shrewsbury supporters.

“The bus won’t be in his usual position due to the number of coaches coming to the game from Sheffield, but we are very grateful to Lidl, who have allowed us to use a prime slot on their car park on the approach to the stadium. Our team will be very visible, so please call in and see them. It is as important as ever to get vaccinated. The Omicron variant is spreading fast and is impacting health and care services. We need everyone to play their part in protecting the NHS by getting jabbed.”

Almost 200 fans, as well as a number of Shrewsbury stars – including Daniel Udoh, Luke Leahy and Elliot Bennett – took the chance to get their jabs when the bus last visited the Montgomery Waters Meadow for Shrewsbury’s 3-1 win over Cheltenham on Saturday, December 18.

Brian Caldwell, chief executive of Shrewsbury Town, said: “We’ve been big supporters of the NHS throughout this pandemic, and we’re delighted that our fans will once again have this opportunity to get their covid jab while coming to the match.

“Our manager Steve Cotterill has spoken at length about his own Covid battle and the importance of vaccinations.