Shrewsbury teenager now champions mental health awareness after overdose

Harrion

Harrison Whitehead, aged 18, of Shrewsbury, spent two days in hospital after taking an overdose of a painkiller - but his lowest moment became a new starting point in his life.

"I kept everything inside and never spoke to anyone about things," said Harrison who raised more than £820 for mental health charity MIND by walking 20 miles from home to the Wrekin and back on Boxing Day.

"It's that man thing about considering mental health issues to be a weakness."

Harrison, who started work this week at APB in Battlefield, had been deeply affected by the lockdown.

In March 2020 he joined the Army as a junior soldier with The Rifles. He had passed his entrance tests at the age of 15 but the lockdown hit and he and the rest of the men were confined to their 12 man barracks in Harrogate.

"After seven months it was all too much and I had to leave," said Harrison who began to feel like his life was worthless.

Harrison describes the summer of 2021 as "rough". He turned to alcohol and got into trouble with the police.

Harrison said things turned awful in September when his feelings of worthlessness just grew and grew.

"I was thinking I am just here, not doing anything what is the point and just wanting it to end," he said. And it lead to him being so depressed he took an overdose.

But during his time in hospital he said he made contact with people from mental health support and MIND who stayed in regular contact. And now his focus is on helping others to speak out.

A former pupil of Meole Brace school he said he wants to go back into the classrooms and tell people of his experiences.

"My outlook has changed and I have a purpose to educate people about mental health," said Harrison.

"It is important to show your feelings - it is not a weakness."

On his Just Giving page Harrison says: "I would wake up dreading each day and sit in my room with the lights off and cry everyday.

"I would lose a lot of people and push them away and saw no end to my sadness.

I acted on these feelings and attempted to harm myself. I'm so glad it didn't work because it made me realise what my life was worth. I realised that people were trying to help me. If it wasn't for my family and friends I don't think I would have made it through this tough time."

Harrison's mum, Sarah Whitehead, could not be prouder of her son's ability to turn his life around.

"He is absolutely amazing and has had such a tough time," she said.

"He has faced a battle with mental health issues and decided to set himself a personal challenge and raise money and awareness for the charity MIND.

"He set up a just giving page and has raised a whopping £820 for the charity, I think it would be great to highlight his to highlight mental health awareness and show his selfless achievement."