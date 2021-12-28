Shropshire youngsters put their feet up after 120 miles of walking

Walking for charity were Isla Macmillan, aged 13, Reggie Bell, aged 12, and Edie Bell, aged 11

Isla Macmillan, aged 13, Reggie Bell, aged 12, and Edie Bell, aged 11, chose to donate to Hope House, Restart Africa and The Shrewsbury Ark.

The school children from Shrewsbury gave up most of their weekends since September to complete the 11 sections of the well signed route.

They walked the final section with family and friends on Christmas Eve, finishing at the new Shropshire way sign on the Kingsland bridge in the centre of town, where they started four months ago.

The longest section was from Shrewsbury to the Bridges Inn by the Stiperstones and they have regularly been walking 12 mile stretches in all sorts of weather conditions.

The two families have loved walking the beautiful, unspoilt countryside and discovering parts of Shropshire that they had never seen before.

They have enjoyed their walks so much that they are looking forward to tackling the North Shropshire route in the spring.

The children said: "We really wanted to set ourselves a hard challenge to help to raise money for some smaller charities where the money will really make a difference. We've loved spending lots of time outdoors with our families, exploring the countryside."

"It was pretty tough at times, if the weather was bad or at the end of the longer sections and we had to get up really early some mornings to make the most of the short daylight hours.