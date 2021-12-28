Clare takes top title after launching her clinic in lockdown

Clare Spalding

Clare Spalding, who runs Shrewsbury Forever Young at The Parade Shops, Shrewsbury took the award for the best aesthetics nurse at the Diamond Awards, organised by The Safety in Beauty Organisation.

The award was presented to her at a ceremony in the Royal Lancaster Hotel in Hyde Park, London.

The gala ball and awards ceremony was attended by 600 people from the cosmetic, aesthetic and beauty industry guests to highlight those going the extra mile in the pursuit of excellence and the highest standards of safety.

Clare worked for 25 years in NHS Nursing and Midwifery, before setting up her own clinic in Shrewsbury.

The clinic focuses on Aesthetic Medicine and Wellness was launched earlier this year and has patients and customers across Shrewsbury and beyond.

Clare also counsels abuse survivors.

She said: "I am over the moon with the award. I have been an advanced aesthetics nurse prescriber for over 14 years full time after completing 24 years in the Nhs.

"I never thought I would win I was up against some fabulous aesthetics nurses in the country. I think the edge was building a luxurious medical clinic inThe Parade Shops in the last lockdown and gaining CQC and safe face registration within six months of opening