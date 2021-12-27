'Fascinating' Castle Gates is latest stunning streetscape artwork

Castle Gates has now been completed in the Shrewsbury Streetscape Art Project

The Shrewsbury Streetscape Project, by James St Clair Wade, is a collection of detailed images of the town centre's most historic streets.

James, who is an award-winning architect who has been involved in some of Shrewsbury's most beautiful buildings, has been working on the project for around two-and-a-half years.

His latest completed work is Castle Gates, and James has found that area of town particularly interesting to work on.

"I'm enjoying combining my architectural work with the Streetscape Project and I've found the variety in the Castle Quarter fascinating - just imagine what St Nicholas' Chapel would have looked like if the tower at its west end had been built! And it's amazing to think Charles I would have walked under that timbered archway into Council House Court - drawing these buildings brings their history alive."

James is currently drawing the streets and buildings round St Mary's Place. Drapers' Hall has just been completed and he plans to draw The Parade and the old nursing home.

A selection of Shrewsbury Streetscape panoramas and prints are currently on display in the window at The Shrewsbury Framing Studio in Frankwell.

Prints can also be viewed and bought online in the gallery of streetscapeproject.com