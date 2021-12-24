Police issue witness appeal three months after woman 'punched, slapped and head-butted'

West Mercia Police say the assault took place in the Monkmoor Road/ Clive Road area at around 6pm on Tuesday, September 21, where a man is said to have punched, slapped and head-butted the woman.

A 28-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of assault in connection with the incident.

Officers are continuing to carry out enquiries and are keen to speak to any witnesses, in particular a woman who called police about the incident using the victim’s mobile phone.