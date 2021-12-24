Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police issue witness appeal three months after woman 'punched, slapped and head-butted'

By David TooleyShrewsburyPublished: Last Updated:

Police are appealing for witnesses three months after a woman was assaulted in Shrewsbury.

West Mercia Police say the assault took place in the Monkmoor Road/ Clive Road area at around 6pm on Tuesday, September 21, where a man is said to have punched, slapped and head-butted the woman.

A 28-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of assault in connection with the incident.

Officers are continuing to carry out enquiries and are keen to speak to any witnesses, in particular a woman who called police about the incident using the victim’s mobile phone.

Anyone who has any information is urged to call 101 quoting incident 22/83970/21 or visit the West Mercia Police website., or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Crime
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News