Complications in medical procedure lead to hospital death of man, 74

By David TooleyShrewsburyPublished:

A 77-year-old man died in hospital as a result of a complication of a medical procedure, a coroner has recorded.

Retired engineer Trevor Alan Ladkin, of St James Road, Shrewsbury, had been admitted to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital on June 29 and was given what an inquest was told was a routine procedure on July 2.

Senior Shropshire and Telford coroner John Ellery was told that the insertion of a fluid draining tube led to an intra-abdominal haemorrhage, where blood gathers in the space between the organs and inner lining of the abdominal wall. Mr Ladkin died later the same day.

Mr Ellery said he was given medical evidence that Handworth-born Mr Ladkin, who had cancer, would have suffered worsening liver problems if the procedure had not been attempted.

The coroner told the court, sitting at Shirehall, in Shrewsbury, that the family had raised their concerns with him, and the inquest had been rearranged a number of times to allow statements to be gained from a range of GPs, consultants and nurses.

He said the family, who were not present at the inquest, had requested a transcript of proceedings. Mr Ellery said this would not be done but the family could obtain an audio recording as all inquests are voice recorded.

In terms of his inquest conclusions Mr Ellery said he acknowledged the family's concerns but in terms of the inquest's role he recorded that Mr Ladkin died from complications of medical procedure.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

