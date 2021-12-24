Nine-year-old buys sleeping bags and clothes for homeless after raising more than £1,000

Fundraiser Riley Raynor-Swann is pictured, right, with Shrewsbury Ark senior support worker Beth Petersohn

Compassionate Riley Raynor-Swann, aged nine, of Whitchurch, believes everyone deserves to have a home and so he got his mum Felicity Raynor to set up a GoFundMe page with a target of £200.

Donations so far have broken the £1,200 mark with Shrewsbury Ark being the beneficiary.

“We will have to start earlier next year,” said Whitchurch Junior School pupil Riley. “The page was only set up 19 days ago.” Science fan Riley and his mum went to Go Outdoors in Shrewsbury to buy some winter essentials and donated items on the way in to the Ark, in Castle Foregate on Christmas Eve.

The packages they donated include trousers/joggers, T-shirts, jumpers, coats, hats, scarves and essentials.

A discounted bulk bundle of thick winter sleeping bags from Go Outdoors can keep people cosy in temperatures of -8 degrees.

“I have seen a lot of people who are homeless,” said Riley. “And it is not fair. I think they are treated unfairly and they should be treated better. Everyone deserves a home.”

With the help of Go Outdoors they spent a little under £500 and the balance will be sent to the Ark.

Mum Felicity, aged 37, said: “I think it’s really incredible. The level of empathy has always been there for Riley. Since he was five he has wanted to try to help people.”

“We’ve been talking to people on trains and at the school and they have responded.”

Beth Petersohn, a senior support worker at Shrewsbury Ark said: “The equipment will come in useful. Because of covid we have had a few challenging months. We want to help as many people as we can.”

She said there are currently an estimated five rough sleepers in Shrewsbury alone but we can see up to 30 people from all over Shropshire and beyond at the charity’s day centre every day.

Riley, a keen young geologist, was looking forward to getting some rocks for Christmas Day.

His favourite rock is kyanite which comes from deep in the earth’s crust.