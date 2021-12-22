Shrewsbury river patrol saves a life after man spotted in the water

The Search and Rescue team on Friday night

Kirsty Walsh joined volunteers from West Mercia Search and Rescue patrolling riverside footpaths in the county town on Friday night when they saw a man in the water.

They were able to help him to dry land and get medical help.

Kirsty, who launched the Home and Dry campaign after her husband Shane drowned four years ago, said that the rescue meant a family had been saved the devastation and heartbreak of not having their loved one with them this Christmas.

The rescue happened at about 8.30pm on Friday, on the riverbank close to the Quarry.

Kirsty Walsh, ambassador for Home & Dry, part of West Mercia Search and Rescue..

"We became aware that there was a young man in the water," Kirsty said.

"The team immediately swung into action and were able to attract his attention and get him to make his way closer to the steps where they could then help him out and give him the support he needed until a first responder arrived.

"I was involved by ringing 999 and was able to guide the emergency services to the right place as quickly as possible.

"I am so proud that we were able to help someone in need and save a life," she said.

"The outcome could have been so different and I am just so grateful that being in the right place at the right time has meant that a family does not have to go through devastation and heartbreak at Christmas and that they will have their loved one with them on Christmas Day."

"I think we all just went into emergency response mode at the time, but then as I was driving home I was very proud of the team. I am pleased that Shane's death has not been in vain and helped save that young man's life."

Kirsty added: "There was no one there to help Shane."

She said that the patrol on Friday evening has also given first aid to two people who had been set upon and members had also been about to speak to a lot of people and explain what they were doing on patrol.

"One group of men remembered Shane's death and we also talked to some teenagers who said they were going to take the Home and Dry message back to their school in the New Year," said Kirsty.

"They more people who do the Home and Dry online course the more chance there is that we can prevent needless deaths like Shane's."

Shane was just 29 when he fell into the River Severn in Shrewsbury on a night out in September 2017. His body was recovered three days later.

West Mercia Assistant Police and Crime Commissioner Nicola Lowery also joined the patrol in Shrewsbury.