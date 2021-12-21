Shopping gallery celebrates a year in business

Esteban Bridges at The Collective in the Darwin Centre

The Collective, in Shrewsbury's Darwin Centre, ends 2021 fully let with footfall increasing week-on-week, Shropshire Council has said.

Businesses in the gallery include Sydney’s Café, Buttercup Bookshop, Val B’s Wax Jewellery, Heavenly Brides, Beauty & Nails Inbox, Tubeway Records, DVD Megastore, Portofolio, iRehab and new additions Darwin’s Barbers and Bethany’s Boutique.

Kevin Lockwood, Shrewsbury shopping centres manager, said: “The Collective has become a true destination for people searching for something a little more unique in Shrewsbury. Having a full and varied offer has contributed to its success and the support from the local community has been amazing – the ‘shop local’ mantra has absolutely been distilled into our region, which we are very grateful for.

“In terms of the centre’s offer, our vision has always been for the Darwin Centre to become more of a community-led shopping centre with a mix of regional, independent and national brands, which has absolutely been achieved. The Centre’s appeal spans all age groups and demographics, which we are very proud of.”