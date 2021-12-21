Mayor's new green guide to help Shrewsbury tackle climate change

Shrewsbury mayor Julian Dean

Councillor Julian Dean, Shrewsbury's first Green Party mayor, has produced a guide urging people to consider reducing heating and electricity use, and look into how they can use renewable energy.

He also suggests using greener transport and trying not to waste food.

The guide is published on Shrewsbury Town Council's website next to mayoral visit request forms. Councillor Dean insists reading the guide isn't a prerequisite for his attendance at events, but simply a way to raise awareness. It has been produced with a view to promoting the need to address the climate emergency.

He said: “There is very little time to get to grips with the climate emergency and we all need to do our bit to help limit the damage of global heating. I am very passionate about finding ways to reach people and I feel this guide may help others to consider the impact that their actions have on the environment.

“Reading the guide and completing the short questionnaire is not a prerequisite for me attending events as mayor. It is simply a way to get people to think about their actions and begin to take steps to address the Climate Emergency.

“By making changes to the way we all live and work, we will begin to see the reduction in our carbon footprint across the town.”

The Mayor’s Guide to Responding to the Climate Emergency can be found on the town council’s website at shrewsburytowncouncil.gov.uk/mayoral-attendance-enquiry/.