Christmas in jail for man who stole jacket from Shrewsbury M&S

Ethan Edwards, aged 18, stole the £79 jackets from the Shrewsbury town centre store on December 10.

He had received a 15-week prison sentence in June, suspended for a year, for two charges of common assault, two of criminal damage and one of theft, all of which he pleaded guilty to.

On January 8 this year, he assaulted a man in Oswestry. Then, on June 8, he attacked another man, stole a box of beer from Iceland in Oswestry, and damaged a Range Rover, a television and a clock.

Edwards, from Shrewsbury but of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to the fresh theft charge relating to stealing the coat, and breaching a suspended sentence of 15 weeks at Kidderminster Magistrates Court.