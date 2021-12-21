Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Christmas in jail for man who stole jacket from Shrewsbury M&S

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyPublished:

A man who stole a jacket from Marks & Spencer will be spending Christmas in jail after triggering a suspended sentence.

Ethan Edwards, aged 18, stole the £79 jackets from the Shrewsbury town centre store on December 10.

He had received a 15-week prison sentence in June, suspended for a year, for two charges of common assault, two of criminal damage and one of theft, all of which he pleaded guilty to.

On January 8 this year, he assaulted a man in Oswestry. Then, on June 8, he attacked another man, stole a box of beer from Iceland in Oswestry, and damaged a Range Rover, a television and a clock.

Edwards, from Shrewsbury but of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to the fresh theft charge relating to stealing the coat, and breaching a suspended sentence of 15 weeks at Kidderminster Magistrates Court.

He will serve his suspended sentence. Magistrates sentenced him to two weeks for the Marks & Spencer theft, to run concurrently to his 15-week jail term, meaning he will serve no additional time for that offence.

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Oswestry
Crime
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News