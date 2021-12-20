Notification Settings

Firefighters to the rescue as church's tatty flag hauled down

By David TooleyShrewsburyPublished:

Firefighters need to train and a Shropshire church needed to remove a tattered and torn flag from its roof.

Flag rescue at St Chad's

The opportunity of a tie-up was too good to miss for St Chad's Church, in Shrewsbury, and Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, which sent along a crew with a very long ladder.

Philip Lapage, speaking for St Chad's said the firefighters did some "sterling work".

He added: "Using it as a training exercise, they very kindly removed the old tangled and utterly stuck and torn flag from the flagpole on the roof.

"The team that attended were in excellent spirit and cheerfully engaged in some pinpoint manoeuvring of the extendable ladder."

Patriots worried about the future of the flag of St George have no fear. as the church plans to get it replaced.

"In the normal run of things it would simply have been hauled down, but that was impossible due to unusual entanglement. Our thanks are due to the service for their kind assistance," said Mr Lapage.

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

