Firefighters to the rescue as church's tatty flag hauled down

Flag rescue at St Chad's

The opportunity of a tie-up was too good to miss for St Chad's Church, in Shrewsbury, and Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, which sent along a crew with a very long ladder.

Philip Lapage, speaking for St Chad's said the firefighters did some "sterling work".

He added: "Using it as a training exercise, they very kindly removed the old tangled and utterly stuck and torn flag from the flagpole on the roof.

"The team that attended were in excellent spirit and cheerfully engaged in some pinpoint manoeuvring of the extendable ladder."

Patriots worried about the future of the flag of St George have no fear. as the church plans to get it replaced.