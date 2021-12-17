Notification Settings

Rotary Santa sleigh providing 'magical experience' for all ages

By Lisa O'BrienShrewsburyPublished:

Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club's Santa sleigh is proving to be a ‘magical experience’ for people of all ages.

Whether the sleigh is in one of the villages, a suburb of Shrewsbury or at a supermarket, it is bringing Christmas cheer to many.

On December 11, Santa and his sleigh left the Nags Head to tour the streets of Pontesbury.

With Christmas music blaring, Santa ringing a very loud bell and elves walking alongside, many children were waving excitedly at Santa who returned their greeting.

Rotarian Colin Sharp said: “Many families witnessed the sleigh’s arrival at the Pavilion and were thrilled to see Santa climb off his sleigh to talk to the children and hear their Christmas wishes.

“It was a magical experience for all.”

Lisa O'Brien

