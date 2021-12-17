Rotary Santa sleigh providing 'magical experience' for all ages

Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club’s Santa sleigh tour of Pontesbury

Whether the sleigh is in one of the villages, a suburb of Shrewsbury or at a supermarket, it is bringing Christmas cheer to many.

On December 11, Santa and his sleigh left the Nags Head to tour the streets of Pontesbury.

With Christmas music blaring, Santa ringing a very loud bell and elves walking alongside, many children were waving excitedly at Santa who returned their greeting.

Rotarian Colin Sharp said: “Many families witnessed the sleigh’s arrival at the Pavilion and were thrilled to see Santa climb off his sleigh to talk to the children and hear their Christmas wishes.