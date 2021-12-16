Family left stranded after short-notice eviction from dangerous property

Hannah and her family need to remain in Shrewsbury

Shropshire Council says it had to take action to get the family out of the "dangerous" house in Moston Road on Friday and mum Hannah Jakovic, 30, was offered temporary housing at a hotel in Wolverhampton.

They spent the weekend at a friend's house in Shrewsbury as the council attempted to sort out an alternative but the family needs space of their own.

"We were offered temporary accommodation in Wolverhampton," said Hannah. "But I had to turn them down because it is too far away and because they said we would have to pay for the taxi."

Hannah's school-aged children are receiving their education in Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton is too far away, she said. She is a self-employed cleaner and has not been able to work to be able to pay private rent. She's also needing to book a PCR test.

"This could all have been planned in advance," said Hannah, who is a single mum after a relationship break-up. Her children are Keano, one, Koa, five, Kiara-Leigh, seven, Kayla-Morgan, eight, Kylan, nine, Kenzie 11, and Kaiden, 13.

They have called on Sundorne Labour councillor Kevin Pardy for help and he said: "The council is confident that they can find accommodation for Hannah and her children today or tomorrow."

Hannah added: "I paid to have electrical checks, which were failed, and that's when Environmental Health got involved. One of my kids got an electric shock.

"This could all have been planned as I have been alerting them about the dangerous electrics for two years."

Hannah's friend Cathy Haddock put the family up at her small house in Field's Close, Sundorne.

Cathy said: "This family needs someone to help them. They say there is no suitable housing in Shrewsbury but I don't believe that."

The council says it is continuing to liaise with the family.

Jane Trethewey, Shropshire Council’s assistant director – homes and communities, said: “Shropshire Council were made aware of a dangerous private rented property, which has been deemed unsafe to live in.

“Due to the immediate high risk to the family and the urgency to rehouse them in appropriate accommodation within a very short time frame, a temporary measure was put in place and an offer of B&B accommodation was made to the family, as there were no large properties available at that time.

"The family have decided to stay with family members and friends and our housing officers continue to liaise with the them to seek alternative temporary accommodation.

“We are committed to improving housing conditions and the practices of landlords who rent out properties in Shropshire and have a responsibility to enforce housing safety standards.

"The council will investigate complaints and, if they find a serious hazard, take enforcement action."

She added: “It is a legal requirement for all landlords to ensure their rented property is maintained to a good standard and free from hazards, so we urge any landlords to ensure their properties remain safe for tenants.