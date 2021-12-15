Notification Settings

Shrewsbury school's Christmas Trail raises more than £1,200

By David Tooley

A Shrewsbury primary school raised more than £1,200 from its first ever Christmas Trail.

Santa Claus paid a visit all the way from the North Pole. Picture Charlotte Preece

The parent teacher association worked tirelessly to get a number of stalls spread out across the local neighbourhood near to St Giles Church of England Primary School on Saturday.

PTA members say it was a great success and they wanted to thank the local community for all of their support. A particular highlight was Santa's Grotto which "looked straight out of a story book".

The £1,200 will go towards giving the children of the school in Portland Crescent a panto experience and on new equipment.

Head teacher Caroline Gardner said: "It was wonderful to give the children a festive event and be able to include the wider community."

