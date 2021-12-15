Salon trims price to 1971 levels to mark its 50th anniversary

Philip Minton at Kameo hair salon,Shrewsbury. Picture Mandy Jones

Philip Minton learned his trade in Bond Street when Vidal Sassoon was doing for women’s hair what Mary Quant had done for the mini skirt and London was the fashion capital of the world.

He returned to Shropshire to open his first salon, Cameo, in Shrewsbury’s Castle Street in December 1971 and 50 years later after moving the business around the town centre, including spells in The Pride Hill and Darwin shopping centres, he is back with Kameo, close to his original premises.

To celebrate the 50-year milestone Philip has taken his scissors to his prices and is offering customers a return to the Seventies of a shampoo and blow dry for just £1.50.

He found an original price list from the days when he opened his first salon in December 1971 – back in the days when Ted Heath was Prime Minister and Bennie Hill’s ‘Ernie, The Fastest Milkman In The West’ was the Christmas Number One – Cilla Black was at number three with Something Tells Me.

The salon will be offering a special rate on New Year’s Eve, and the discount will be offered with every full price technical service, such as a colour, perm or conditioning treatment.

Customers just need to go to the Kameo website, http://kameosalon.co.uk/ to book.

Philip, now 72, of Weston Lullingfields, said: “It’s a special anniversary for us and I wanted to share it with our customers, those that have been with us for many years and with our younger clientele.

“I have had a fabulous career which started when I was only 15 and I’ve been here in Shrewsbury since I was just 22 so I must have been doing something right.

“I always remember seeing Vidal Sassoon on TV on a show in the Sixties.I just thought to myself right then that I’d like to do that.”

Within four years he had been profiled in Vogue magazine while years later Sassoon’s first wife, Elaine Nations, became a regular customer.

Philip has worked with some of the industry’s greats himself, including taking part in a hair show and demonstration with the late New York stylist John Sahag who cut the hair of Hollywood’s Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston.

“He was a very talented hairdresser who had some of his own methods of cutting into hair which everyone else copied."

After so many years in the business, Philip still there cuts and styles three days a week. He has trained generations of local hair stylists and says it is a fantastic profession for young people.