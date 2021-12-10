Town centre bank closed after worker tests positive for coronavirus

Natwest in Mardol Head, Shrewsbury, has been closed since yesterday.
The bank says the branch is currently closed while workers are isolating and so that a deep clean can be carried out. A date for reopening has not yet been set.
A Natwest spokeswoman said: "The health and safety of our colleagues and customers is paramount, and due to staff isolating our Mardol Head branch in Shrewsbury is closed temporarily while we carry out a deep clean.
"We will re-open the branch as soon as possible and continue to make every effort to keep as many of our branches open as possible despite the challenges of Covid-related absences. In that time we continue to offer customers a range of alternative ways to bank including at the local post office, through our online and mobile app."