Town centre bank closed after worker tests positive for coronavirus

Natwest in Mardol Head, Shrewsbury, has been temporarily closed. Picture: Google Streetview

Natwest in Mardol Head, Shrewsbury, has been closed since yesterday.

The bank says the branch is currently closed while workers are isolating and so that a deep clean can be carried out. A date for reopening has not yet been set.

A Natwest spokeswoman said: "The health and safety of our colleagues and customers is paramount, and due to staff isolating our Mardol Head branch in Shrewsbury is closed temporarily while we carry out a deep clean.