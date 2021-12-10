Motor dealership helping Santa sleigh to bring joy to children this Christmas

The Ford Ranger Wildtrak towing the sleigh

Furrows has loaned Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club a Ford Ranger Wildtrak to tow the sleigh from venue to venue in the run-up to Christmas.

In particular, the Ford Ranger Wildtrak will tow the sleigh to and from the Asda, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s and Tesco supermarkets for what is a popular programme of Santa visits.

One of Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club's drivers, Rotarian Julian Wells said: “We are very grateful to Furrows for the loan of this vehicle which is ideal for pulling Santa’s sleigh along with the man himself and his elves.”

A spokesperson for Furrows, Antony Frost, dealer principal, said: “We are really glad that we are able to help the Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club while they spread some Christmas cheer around Shrewsbury.

“If anyone is able to donate, no matter how big or small, the Rotary club supports a number of worthwhile causes.”