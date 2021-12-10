Notification Settings

Motor dealership helping Santa sleigh to bring joy to children this Christmas

By Lisa O'Brien

A Shrewsbury motor dealership is helping a long-standing Santa sleigh bring joy to many children and adults this Christmas.

The Ford Ranger Wildtrak towing the sleigh

Furrows has loaned Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club a Ford Ranger Wildtrak to tow the sleigh from venue to venue in the run-up to Christmas.

In particular, the Ford Ranger Wildtrak will tow the sleigh to and from the Asda, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s and Tesco supermarkets for what is a popular programme of Santa visits.

One of Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club's drivers, Rotarian Julian Wells said: “We are very grateful to Furrows for the loan of this vehicle which is ideal for pulling Santa’s sleigh along with the man himself and his elves.”

A spokesperson for Furrows, Antony Frost, dealer principal, said: “We are really glad that we are able to help the Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club while they spread some Christmas cheer around Shrewsbury.

“If anyone is able to donate, no matter how big or small, the Rotary club supports a number of worthwhile causes.”

Anyone who would like to know more can contact gdmw@hotmail.co.uk

News
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

