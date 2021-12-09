Notification Settings

Two women assessed by paramedic at scene of Shrewsbury flat fire

By David Tooley
Shrewsbury
Published: 2021-12-09

Two women were assessed by a paramedic but discharged at the scene of a fire in a first-floor flat in Shrewsbury.

Newent Close, Shrewsbury. Pic: Google
Newent Close, Shrewsbury. Pic: Google

Fire crews, a land ambulance and police were scrambled to Newent Close, in Shrewsbury at 7.46pm on Wednesday to reports of a fire.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 7.53pm to reports of a property fire on Newent Close, a paramedic officer attended the scene.

"We assessed two patients, both women, who were able to be discharged at the scene."

Two fire engines were also sent, one from Craven Arms and the other from Shrewsbury with an operations officer also in attendance.

They used breathing apparatus and a hosereel jet to deal with the incident. They declared their part in the incident to be closed just over one hour later at 8.49pm.

West Mercia Police have been approached for a comment.

By David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

