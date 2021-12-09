Shrewsbury Christmas Market to make a return

Chris Davies

There will be stalls in the Square from 9am to 5pm on December 17 and 18.

The market is a celebration of artisan local food, drink and craft that is exhibited at the two monthly markets held in the Square throughout the year.

Organiser Stuart Jones said: "Shrewsbury Farmers Market on the first Friday of the month and Made In Shropshire on the second Saturday of the month showcase the very best of quality products this area provides.

"We only invite local producers to sustain the local economy and these producers brave all the elements thrown at them during the year."

The food producers include Shropshire Salumi, Heathers Harvest chutneys and preserves, Tootsweets handmade chocolates and nougat, Stokes of Ellesmere Pork Pies, Chilton Liqueurs Damson Gin and Raspberry Vodka, La Triestina Italian cuisine, Berwick Organic Longhorn beef, Paradise Bites Mediterranean food and Weird and Wonderful Cheese.

There will also be Hindleys fresh bread, scotch eggs, sausage rolls, Indian street food and much more.

Some of the producers can be found in Harrods, Selfridges and Fortnum & Mason.

Novel gifts are aplenty including Catherine Jones' laser cut pop-up cards.

Other stalls will include Garfield Davies woodturner, Wingers silversmiths, Liz Bowden beads, Vale Studios providing bespoke pet sculptures, Pots and Dots pottery, Lindsey Bucknor photographer and Kinki Glass from Jackfield which supplies the Dorchester Hotel with its unique glassware.

Hot food and drink will be available including Castlemoors hog roast, Mukaase Foods African-inspired curries and Appleteme mulled apple juice.

Stuart added: "We have a passionate dedicated group of producers who combine to make an amazing experience in the heart of our county town and we are grateful for the support we receive from both local and visiting shoppers.