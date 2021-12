Scott Hamilton, aged 25, committed the offences at Aleoli Y Tu in Frankwell, Shrewsbury, on November 3 this year.

Hamilton, of Castle Gates, Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty to criminal damage and being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

He was sentenced at Telford Magistrates Court to a community order including a six-week curfew, as well as a £60 fine. He was also ordered to pay £70 compensation to the restaurant.