Budding footballers aim to score funds with Santa run

Rhea Alton (Santa) with her sons George and Ellis ahead of the run

Members of Bayston Hill Juniors Football Club near Shrewsbury are donning red suits and hats for a special Santa Dash around the village on Sunday December 12 - and people are being encouraged to come out and offer their support.

The Santa Dash starts from The Beeches pub at 10.30am, and will then be followed by a family quiz in The Beeches at 4pm, which is open to everyone.

Club chairman Ken McCaill said the activities were important fundraisers for the club, which provides organised football for children from the age of four to 16-years-old.

He said: “Bayston Hill Juniors is an important part of the community, and we are proud of the opportunities we provide for youngsters, not just from Bayston Hill but the surrounding areas too.

“Like all community groups, we are totally reliant on the support of parents and the commitment of volunteers to manage the club.

“The Santa Dash and family quiz are essential fundraisers for us, and we would be extremely grateful for any support that people can offer.

“We have set up a Just Giving page and will be collecting donations on the day - both during the run and at the quiz.

“Running 5km is quite a challenge at the best of times, and even more so when dressed in a Santa suit, so I think the runners definitely deserve some sponsorship!

“The runners are made up of coaches and parents - most of whom are certainly not regular joggers - so we are really proud of them for giving it a go.

“We hope people will come out to show them some support on Sunday, starting at 10.30am from The Beeches pub on Lythwood Road.”