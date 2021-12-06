Shropshire college’s Christmas fair raises over £700 for Shrewsbury food bank

Students, staff and day parents attended the Concord College Christmas charity event which was hosted internally for the first time in nine years to ensure safety.

There was a total of 32 stallholders as well as live music performances from students.

Events co-ordinator and fair organiser Emily Purvis said: “A total of over 1,000 people joined us and the 32 stallholders were incredibly happy to be back here after the pandemic.

“It was a lovely event all-round.

"I certainly hope things return to normal next year and we can invite the public back onto campus for this wonderful Christmassy event.”

Karen Williams, foodbank PLUS project lead, said: “Thank you to Concord College for supporting foodbank PLUS, particularly at this busy time of year.

"It's been wonderful seeing communities supporting communities."

Students, staff and day parents were in attendance, browsing and shopping the various stallholder stands on display.

These ranged from high street stores to small local businesses and many food and drinks vendors.

Concord was able to showcase another fundraiser on the day.

The college, as a whole-school initiative, is currently taking part in Ride the Great Green Wall.