Special delivery as postbox for Santa letters arrives in Shrewsbury

Eva Ward, from Shrewsbury, posts her letter to Santa

The bright red post box has been placed in The Square at Father Christmas’ request by Shrewsbury BID, and letter templates are now available from businesses around the town and Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery. They can also be downloaded at originalshrewsbury.co.uk

Parents are invited to include an email address so that children can receive a reply from Father Christmas himself.

It’s all part of a Christmas campaign designed to help get people into the festive spirit with the big day getting closer.

Emma Molyneux, of Shrewsbury BID, said: “It’s an exciting time of year and this Christmas promises to be so much different from last year, with the town centre open again after the restrictions of Covid.

“We are anticipating good numbers of people coming into the town to do their shopping or just to come and have a look around and soak up the incredible atmosphere.

“We are once again holding our Christmas Window competition in association with Shrewsbury Business Chamber - entries for that close on December 9, and we have distributed festive wrapping paper to businesses in the town centre to wrap gifts for customers or hand out to shoppers.

“Our Letters to Father Christmas post box was in much demand last year, and we are looking forward to children taking advantage of the special service again this year.

"If you would like a response to your letters please make sure to post them before Thursday 16th December, and remember to include an email address so Father Christmas can reply!”

Other things to look out for include a special promotional video featuring a girl moving to Shrewsbury and discovering the town through a magical drummer boy, and a programme of live music across the town in the run-up to Christmas.