Shropshire schools make top 10 list in West Midlands

Concord College

Concord College, in Acton Burnell near Shrewsbury, and Shrewsbury School, both made the best 10 in the region in the Parent Power Sunday Times Schools Guide 2022.

Concord finished second behind Birmingham-based King Edward VI High School for Girls, while Shrewsbury School was listed eighth.

In the national rankings, Concord College finished 21st and Shrewsbury School was ranked 145th.

The list is based on A-level and GCSE scores from the three years before the Covid pandemic, after which teacher-assessed grades temporarily kicked in.

Alastair McCall, editor of Parent Power, said: “The need for clarity about school examination performance has never been greater after two years of teacher assessed grades, during which for completely understandable reasons, the numbers of top grades increased dramatically.

“We felt it was important to go back to the last sets of moderated public examination outcomes from 2019, 2018 and 2017 to get the most accurate and current view of school academic achievement. By taking a three-year average, we mitigated against relatively poor performance in a one-off year.