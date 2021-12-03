Court appearance scheduled after drink-drive arrest

West Mercia Police said that Paul Miller of Harley Road, Condover, was charged following the incident on Wednesday on the A49 near Leebotwood.
Miller is due to appear at Telford Magistrates Court on Wednesday, January 12.
A 40-year-old man has been charged with drink driving offences following a crash.
