Court appearance scheduled after drink-drive arrest

By Dominic Robertson

A 40-year-old man has been charged with drink driving offences following a crash.

West Mercia Police said that Paul Miller of Harley Road, Condover, was charged following the incident on Wednesday on the A49 near Leebotwood.

Miller is due to appear at Telford Magistrates Court on Wednesday, January 12.

Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

