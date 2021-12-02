Festive holiday clubs starting for youngsters

Children enjoying themselves at a previous Crossbar Christmas holiday club.

Crossbar Education in Sport, in partnership with the Crossbar Foundation, is running Christmas-themed clubs from Monday, December 20 to Thursday, December 23 as the countdown to the celebrations continues.

Two further days of activities are lined up the following week on December 29 and 30 to keep children active and entertained during the holidays.

Luke Hughes, Crossbar’s holiday club co-ordinator, said: “Our coaches love this time of year when the children are really excited about the Christmas clubs.

“There’s so much to look forward to and our nine holiday clubs will include a Christmas party.

“Santa will also be visiting during week one of the holiday clubs to deliver a present to every child that attends.

“There will be lots of Christmas-themed sporting activities, arts and crafts, team building games and plenty of other fun.”

Luke added: "Crossbar holiday clubs have engaged with over 10,000 children within the past year.

“Now we are planning to make to make our Christmas clubs the biggest and best yet as it’s such a special time of year.

“We advise parents to book places for children as early as possible as places are limited.

“They know they can send their children to Crossbar to enjoy an action-packed itinerary with lots of activities if they need to go and do some last minute Christmas shopping.”

Crossbar’s team of coaches will also feature in fun festive-themed videos for their 12 days of Christmas on the company's social media channels throughout this month.

Prizes will be available, including an annual pass for a child to attend as many Crossbar clubs as they wish throughout 2022.

The Christmas clubs, which are designed to keep children aged between four and 11 active and entertained, will take place in Telford at Lawley Primary School, Old Park Primary School, Priorslee Academy and Redhill Primary School.

They will also be offered at Much Wenlock Primary School and in Shrewsbury at Greenfields Primary School, Radbrook Primary School and St George’s Junior School, as well as at Pontesbury Primary School.

All nine of the Crossbar clubs will take place from 8.30am to 4pm, costing £15 each day to attend.