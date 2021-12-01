Rotary club invites new members after successful festive campaigns

Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club's Santa sleigh on toru in Radbrook

Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club is on the lookout for new members.

The opportunity comes on the back of hugely popular Tree of Light and Santa sleigh fundraisers in the local community.

“Although final figures are not yet available, we have nevertheless been amazed at the public’s response to our latest Tree of light and Santa sleigh appeals,” said president Rotarian John Yeomans.

“The generosity of people in these difficult times has not ceased to amaze us,” he said.

“People have not only been generous through their purses and pockets, but have also been so complementary in their gratitude for what Rotary is doing to support the local community.

“We would very much welcome more of these people to come forward and consider joining Rotary and to share the joy we experience in helping others.

“Whilst these two popular fundraising activities are very much Christmas-based, we nevertheless continue our charitable works throughout the year to make a difference to people’s lives.

“As we continue to support more organisations we need likeminded people to come forward and at the same time enjoy the benefits that Rotary offers.

“To find out more, I would urge those interested in giving time to take part in Rotary activities to contact us through gdmw.@hotmail.co.uk