Heartwarming advert celebrating Shrewsbury at Christmas is an online hit

The advert for Shrewsbury this Christmas has been a big hit online

The short film, commissioned by Shrewsbury BID and co-funded by the Invest in Shropshire Economic Recovery Programme, to promote the town centre at Christmas, has received rave reviews since being premiered at the town’s Christmas lights switch-on.

A crew of over 100 brought life to the story created by Aaron Child, of Painted Life Productions, about a young girl who moves to Shrewsbury with her family.

Despite feeling lonely having moved to a new town, she finds joy and companionship in Shrewsbury thanks to a little help from a drummer boy and some Christmas magic...

The film was launched at the Christmas lights switch-on on November 24 and forms part of the Shrewsbury BID Christmas campaign.

Seb Slater, executive director of Shrewsbury BID, said: “We have had great success with previous promotional films reaching tens of thousands of people through social media - they are undoubtedly a powerful way of showcasing our beautiful town and encouraging people to visit over the festive period.

“We are really excited about this Christmas film, which is a bit different to the kind of films we have done before - it’s a lovely story and we are delighted people are connecting with the characters and festive atmosphere.

“We wanted to create a film which was engaging and entertaining, as well as promoting the heritage and beauty of the town centre.

“Aaron Child and his team have done a wonderful job – they are testament to the amazing creative talent we have here in Shrewsbury.”

The film can be seen on originalshrewsbury.co.uk and on the Original Shrewsbury social media platforms.

Karina Davies, whose son Patrick stars as the drummer boy, said: “We are so lucky to have been part of this film. I cannot express what a brilliant team this has been.”

Other comments on social media include: “Eat your heart out John Lewis....this is an incredible piece of work. Congratulations to Painted Life Productions and everyone involved.”

“Absolutely brilliant and beautiful, better than the national TV ads this year... well done Shrewsbury and the people who put this together.”