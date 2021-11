LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 27/04/2020 - GV's - Royal Shrewsbury Hospital in Shrewsbury....

The accident happened at Pitchford Bridge near Condover at 6.40am and involved one vehicle.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said treated the woman for injuries not believed to be serious and she was conveyed to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further treatment.

Fire crews from Shrewsbury and Wellington went to the scene and firefighters were able to give the woman oxygen therapy before the arrival of the ambulance.