Meave Smyth, aged 21, was driving her Renault Clio while under the influence in Copthorne Road, Shrewsbury, on July 29 this year.

Her breathalyser test showed 70 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exactly twice the legal limit of 35mcg.

Smyth, of Loak Road, Albrighton, Wolverhampton, pleaded guilty to driving while over the legal alcohol limit.