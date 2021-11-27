Consultation on Shrewsbury pedestrianisation to help decide whether trial becomes permanent

Shrewsbury High Street closed to traffic

The centre of Shrewsbury - Wyle Cop (uphill), High Street and Shoplatch - are currently closed to through-traffic from 10am to 4pm on Saturdays and Sundays to help reduce traffic in the town at weekends.

An official consultation has been launched which will help councillors decide whether to make the arrangements permanent in the future.

Steve Brown, head of transport and the environment with Shropshire Council, said: “Following feedback from earlier this year and discussions with partners, we have introduced a revised scheme on weekends and are now keen to hear people’s views.

“It’s really important that businesses, residents and visitors have their say so an informed choice can be made about longer-term arrangements.”

Seb Slater, executive director of Shrewsbury BID, which represents more than 500 businesses in the town centre, said it was important for businesses to make their views known.

“The consultation website is very easy to use and doesn’t take long at all - you can answer as many or as few questions as you choose,” he said.

“We did a survey of our members earlier this year and the vast majority wanted some kind of traffic restrictions to give the town centre a more pleasant atmosphere, so we are pleased this new version of the trial has started.

“We are also hoping to have independent surveyors out and about in the town centre over the coming weeks to ask people for their thoughts directly.”

Alongside the weekend trial, the Shrewsbury Big Town Plan Partnership, made up of Shropshire Council, Shrewsbury Town Council and Shrewsbury BID, is developing a new movement strategy for the town, following feedback received on the Shrewsbury Masterplan Vision earlier this year

Helen Ball, clerk of Shrewsbury Town Council, said: “Extensive consultation with residents, businesses and organisations has been carried out through the Big Town Plan, and it is clear that people want to see less through-traffic in the centre of Shrewsbury.

“We are really keen to hear the views of as many residents, businesses and visitors as possible about this current weekend arrangement.

“As the future movement strategy is developed, it is likely that a number of schemes and initiatives will be trialled, so it’s vital that people give us feedback as we move through the process.”