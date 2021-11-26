Judo star Tom Davis visits Shrewsbury pupils to support new school sport programme

Tom Davis, has done Judo for Great Britain for over 12 years, with Mark Powell, PE Subject Specialist

Judo star Tom Davis visited students in Shrewsbury this week to celebrate The Priory School's new lottery funded sports programme.

The Priory School in Shrewsbury was successful in applying to Sport England for £20,000 worth of lottery funding to offer a wider range of physical activity opportunities for young people.

The school will also be able to provide continual professional development for PE teachers.

The project involved a collaboration of six secondary schools: St. Martins School, Hadley Learning Community, Church Stretton School, Haberdashers Abraham Darby, Mary Webb School and The Priory School.

The schools worked together to develop a variety of extra curricula opportunities to encourage students to engage and increase their activity levels.

To celebrate the success of the project, an event was held at Sundorne Sports Village for PE staff and students on Monday, November 22.

Tom and Mark with students from Mary Webb School, The Priory School, Church Stretton School and St. Martins School

Guest speaker, Tom Davis, delivered a motivational talk to students which was inspiring and well received. Tom has competed for Great Britain in the sport of Judo for over 12 years winning British and Commonwealth titles.

Sandra Cooper, The Priory School community manager, said: "We were delighted and excited to receive the Sport England PE grant.

"This has enabled schools to work together to engage with our young people offering a range of different and fun extra-curricular activities.

"Students ranging from year 7 to 11 have been involved and we are thrilled to see how many have benefited from the project and how successful it has been."