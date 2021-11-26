Real Housewives of Cheshire stars drop in at Shrewsbury vineyard

Debbie Davies inspects the vines with winemaker Gavin Patterson

Stars of the reality show enjoyed a day out at the Hencote estate in Shrewsbury as they filmed scenes for the latest episode of the programme, broadcast on ITVBe on November 22.

Stars Lauren Simon, Nicole Sealey and Debbie Davies visited Hencote earlier this summer to film the programme.

They sampled some of Hencote’s award-winning wines, had a tour of the vineyard with winemaker Gavin Patterson and caught up on the gossip.

The Housewives gave Hencote a huge thumbs up – describing the venue as ‘absolutely beautiful’, ‘absolutely gorgeous’ and praising the wine and cheese they sampled.

Debbie told viewers: “I’m loving this today.”

Hencote general manager Mark Stevens said the estate was delighted to host the show.

Hencote winemaker Gavin Patterson with the Housewives in The View restaurant

He said: “It was a real pleasure to welcome the Housewives to Hencote and get a glimpse of what goes into making such a successful show.

“Hencote truly reflects the stylish and glamorous lifestyles of the ladies in the programme and it fitted the bill perfectly.

“We were sworn to secrecy about the filming until the programme had been aired and were thrilled with the way the estate came across on the show. The Housewives are welcome back here anytime they want to come.”

In the latest episode the Housewives returned to Cheshire with a spring in their step after a trip to Edinburgh and excited at the prospect of a number of parties but the trio’s visit to Shropshire did end in some drama.