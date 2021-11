Medication was stolen from Rhodes Pharmacy in Claremont Hill, Shrewsbury. Photo: Google

Sharlene Young, aged 34, stole the medication from Rhodes Pharmacy in Claremont Hill, Shrewsbury, on April 25 this year.

Young, of Corndon Crescent, Sundorne, Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty at Telford Magistrates Court to burglary, having entered the pharmacy as a trespasser.