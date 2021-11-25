New comedy club to bring laughs to Shrewsbury

27_tony_law

The grand opening of the new Berwick Club kicks off with Comedy Night at the Greenhous West Mid Showground starting at 7pm and features award-winning comedians.

Oli Jones, of JOS Events, who are organising the event in association with Nodding Dog Comedy and the Shropshire and West Midlands Agricultural Society, said: “This is something new for us and promises to be a great night with plenty of laughs.

“There are still tickets available but people will need to move quickly to get them ordered as the event takes place this coming Friday.

“Comedy Night is the first of our shows as part of The Berwick Club and it would be great to see as many people as possible turn out to support it.

“The show offers something for everyone and is guaranteed to brighten a dark November evening.”

The show will feature comics Tony Law, Tom Little and Kate Martin, and MC for the evening will be Ryan Gough - a regular host of comedy nights across the UK.

Tony Law is a Canadian surrealist and three-time Chortle Award winner, Amused Moose Best Show winner and Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee.

His TV and radio credits include Have I Got News For You, The Alternative Comedy Experience and 8 Out Of 10 Cats.

Tom Little was a finalist last year for the coveted BBC New Comedy Award, recently won the title of Leicester Mercury Comedian of the Year and has firmly cemented his billing as a rising star.

Kate Martin is an up-and-coming stand-up comedian who was runner up in the WDCF New Comedian of the Year - with WDCF saying: “She is one of the hottest acts to emerge in recent years!”