Footy youngsters on road to victory with Tarmac-sponsored kit

Bayston Hill u14s in their new Tarmac kit

Shrewsbury-based Bayston Hill under 14s will proudly sport the Tarmac brand whenever they take to the field in the Shropshire Junior Football League.

Tarmac owns and operates Bayston Hill Quarry which sits at the heart of the community from which the football club draws its young players.

Chris Teckoe, Bayston Hill Juniors FC secretary, said: “It is a great to see Tarmac supporting local communities in this way. The team had outgrown its previous kit and to have the name of a major employer in the area emblazoned across their shirts will hopefully pave the way to victory in the league.”