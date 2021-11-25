Footy youngsters on road to victory with Tarmac-sponsored kit

Budding footballers hope they're on the road to glory after securing a new kit deal with Tarmac.

Bayston Hill u14s in their new Tarmac kit
Bayston Hill u14s in their new Tarmac kit

Shrewsbury-based Bayston Hill under 14s will proudly sport the Tarmac brand whenever they take to the field in the Shropshire Junior Football League.

Tarmac owns and operates Bayston Hill Quarry which sits at the heart of the community from which the football club draws its young players.

Chris Teckoe, Bayston Hill Juniors FC secretary, said: “It is a great to see Tarmac supporting local communities in this way. The team had outgrown its previous kit and to have the name of a major employer in the area emblazoned across their shirts will hopefully pave the way to victory in the league.”

Jack Brookes, assistant works manager at Tarmac’s Bayston Hill Quarry, said: “We are always keen to support local organisations where we can and look forward to seeing Bayston Hill Juniors FC’s under 14s lift many trophies by the end of the season.”

